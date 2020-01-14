Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Increases By 41.0%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in WABCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WABCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBC stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

