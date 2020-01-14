Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $265.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a 12-month low of $147.09 and a 12-month high of $266.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

