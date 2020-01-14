Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

