STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 139.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $41.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $598,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 502.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $5,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $276,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.