BidaskClub Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

PRIM stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NTT DATA CORP/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
STAAR Surgical Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
STAAR Surgical Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
KION GRP AG/ADR Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
KION GRP AG/ADR Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
BidaskClub Lowers Primoris Services to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Primoris Services to Sell
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Encore Wire Downgraded by BidaskClub
Encore Wire Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report