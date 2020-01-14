BidaskClub Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.