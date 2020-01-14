Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

