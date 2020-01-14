Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $147,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
