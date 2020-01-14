Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

