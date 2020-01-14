TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTWO. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.79.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

