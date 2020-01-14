Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quotient by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

