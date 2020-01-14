Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $34.65 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after buying an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 353,340 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.