Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regenxbio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 129.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 270.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

