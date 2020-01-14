Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $309.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

