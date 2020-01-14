Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $871.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

