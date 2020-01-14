BidaskClub Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

TXRH stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

