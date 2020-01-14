Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

