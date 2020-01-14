Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $15.01 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $280.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

