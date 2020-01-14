Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.26.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,389.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $312.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

