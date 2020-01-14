Marston’s (LON:MARS) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 120 ($1.58).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.87 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.