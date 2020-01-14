Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 325 ($4.28).

MAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

MAB stock opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76 shares of company stock worth $33,630.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

