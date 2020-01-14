Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 158 ($2.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market cap of $359.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.96).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

