Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 158 ($2.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market cap of $359.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.96).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

