Royal Bank of Canada Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,550

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 961.45 ($12.65).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 845.20 ($11.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 806.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 709.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

