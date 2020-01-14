Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) PT Raised to GBX 44 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.62) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 22.06 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.14. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39).

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.