Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report sales of $65.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year sales of $280.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $453.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marston’s Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
Marston’s Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
Mitchells & Butlers Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Mitchells & Butlers Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance
Royal Bank of Canada Increases JD Sports Fashion Price Target to GBX 1,550
Royal Bank of Canada Increases JD Sports Fashion Price Target to GBX 1,550
Hummingbird Resources PT Raised to GBX 44 at Berenberg Bank
Hummingbird Resources PT Raised to GBX 44 at Berenberg Bank
Vishay Precision Group Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million
Vishay Precision Group Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report