$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
US Concrete Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
US Concrete Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
USA Compression Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
USA Compression Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Veeco Instruments Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Veeco Instruments Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Vectura Group Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Vectura Group Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report