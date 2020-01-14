$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

