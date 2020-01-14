US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USCR. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Concrete by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

