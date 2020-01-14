USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

