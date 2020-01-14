Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

VECO opened at $14.83 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $711.01 million, a PE ratio of -370.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.