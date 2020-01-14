Zacks Investment Research Lowers WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $16.10 on Friday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

