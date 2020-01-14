Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

