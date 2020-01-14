Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

