VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 392,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,148,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

