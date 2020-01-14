Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 30,896 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,565.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,565.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Veritone by 76.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.