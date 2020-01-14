Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.38.

VRNT stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

