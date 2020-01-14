Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VST. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of VST opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra Energy (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.