Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VOLVO AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

