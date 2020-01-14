Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 770,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $1,410,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

