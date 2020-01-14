Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,677,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barnes Group Inc. Short Interest Update
Barnes Group Inc. Short Interest Update
Flowers Foods, Inc. Short Interest Update
Flowers Foods, Inc. Short Interest Update
Wireless Telecom Group Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Wireless Telecom Group Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Genworth Financial Inc Short Interest Up 13.7% in December
Genworth Financial Inc Short Interest Up 13.7% in December
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Short Interest Up 13.6% in December
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Short Interest Up 13.6% in December
The Ensign Group, Inc. Short Interest Update
The Ensign Group, Inc. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report