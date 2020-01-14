Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,677,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

