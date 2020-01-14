Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLK stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.90. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

