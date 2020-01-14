Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 13.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CIG opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

