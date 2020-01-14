Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 85.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 38.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 98.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

