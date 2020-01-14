Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 85.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 38.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 98.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
