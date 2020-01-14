Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $202.91 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average is $268.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

