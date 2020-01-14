IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.14.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $282.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.