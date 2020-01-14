Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ichor by 83.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.