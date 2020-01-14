BidaskClub Downgrades Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gulfport Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

