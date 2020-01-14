Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $142.26 on Friday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

