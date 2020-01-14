Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

