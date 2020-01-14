FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOX. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

