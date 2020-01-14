BidaskClub Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

