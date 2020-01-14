Volkswagen (VOW3) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

  • 1/10/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €196.00 ($227.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €198.00 ($230.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/29/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €216.00 ($251.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/29/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €182.00 ($211.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €197.00 ($229.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €176.00 ($204.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.28 ($215.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €178.00 and a 200-day moving average of €162.34.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intuit Upgraded at BidaskClub
Intuit Upgraded at BidaskClub
IDEXX Laboratories Upgraded at BidaskClub
IDEXX Laboratories Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ichor Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Ichor Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Gulfport Energy to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Gulfport Energy to Sell
Baidu Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Baidu Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Gladstone Capital Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Gladstone Capital Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report