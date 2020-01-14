Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.65.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.