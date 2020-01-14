Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.65.
Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
